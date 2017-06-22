1-on-1 with Jim Nill on 'chatter' around Stars' No. 3 pick

Stars General Manager Jim Nill and WFAA Sports contributor Sean Shapiro

CHICAGO - WFAA Sports contributor Sean Shapiro sits down with Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill ahead of Friday's NHL Draft in Chicago.

The Dallas Stars drew the No. 3 pick in the draft lottery despite having the seventh-worst record in the NHL. The high draft pick gives Dallas the opportunity to grab an impact player, but also gives them ammo for a potential trade.

"It opens up doors," Nill said. "It's no secret that teams have all done their homework, they know who the top four or five players are. They're always going to call to see if there's opportunity for them to get that player also.

"I've had lots of calls."

Watch the full interview in the video player above or by going here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV