DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 08: Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars looks on as the Stars take on the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on December 8, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WinnersView calculated that the Stars' Jamie Benn had a 99 percent chance of making the 2017 all star roster. When the all star picks were announced, however, Benn's name wasn't on the list.

