NFL's request for expedited hearing rejected, Elliott to play vs. Washington

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against Washington on October 29th, because a New York judge has rejected the NFL's request for an expedited hearing.

Elliott's next court proceeding will be Monday, October 30th at 5 p.m. ET, when Judge Katherine Failla convenes with representatives from both sides to discuss the possibility of a Preliminary Injunction in Elliott's case. If that preliminary injunction is granted, Elliott will likely play for the remainder of the season, as the case works its way through the system.

Without the preliminary injunction, Elliott's suspension would no longer be blocked by the courts, and the NFL could impose the six-game suspension levied against him in August in response to domestic violence allegations by Elliott's former girlfriend.

