With 148-mph wind gusts in the forecast, Dolphins won't play game Sunday in Miami

A Miami weather forecast, superimposed over a general view of Hard Rock Stadium. Accuweather/USA TODAY Sports

With Hurricane Irma forecast to hit at least parts of Florida next weekend, the NFL has moved Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers away from Miami.

The game was scheduled to kick off at noon at Hard Rock Stadium. AccuWeather shows wind gusts of up to 148 mph in the forecast for daytime Sunday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Monday declared a statewide state of emergency as the east coast braces for Irma’s potential impact.

“In the interest of public safety in light of the current state of emergency, the NFL, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, has decided that playing an NFL game in South Florida this week is not appropriate,” read a statement from the league on Tuesday.

Update on the Tampa Bay-Miami game pic.twitter.com/8gKqe4WrW9 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 5, 2017

The NFL “will continue to examine other options,” including playing the game in a different city this week, or postponing the game but playing it in Miami at a later date.

Why is #Irma likely going to turn north, and not move far into the Gulf?

Winds in mid-upper levels of the atmosphere will steer the storm. pic.twitter.com/cxV1PaKzO6 — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) September 5, 2017

Hurricane Harvey, which dumped record rainfall on southeast Texas a week ago, caused a series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros to be moved to Tampa Bay. An NFL preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys was moved to Arlington before being canceled the day before scheduled kickoff.

© 2017 WFAA-TV