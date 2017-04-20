Trump blasts 'New York Times' over Patriots photo flap

President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) and head coach Bill Belichick (L) during the Patriot's White House visit on April 19, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - President Trump couldn't resist taking (another) shot at The New York Times over the great New England Patriots photograph flap.

"Failing @nytimes, which has been calling me wrong for two years, just got caught in a big lie concerning New England Patriots visit to W.H." Trump tweeted.

It wasn't a lie — just a lack of perspective.

It began when the Times and other news organizations tweeted out photos comparing the Patriots' visit with Trump on Wednesday with the team's White House event with President Barack Obama in 2015 — there was a much bigger crowd around Obama, according to the photos.

The Patriots organization objected, tweeting back at the Times that "these photos lack context. Facts: In 2015, over 40 football staff were on the stairs. In 2017, they were seated on the South Lawn."

The New York Times responded by re-tweeting an update: "Patriots say # of players was smaller this year than 2015 (34 vs. 50) but total delegation was roughly the same."

Some players reportedly declined to attend the White House ceremony because they didn't want to be seen with Trump. Quarterback Tom Brady, whom Trump has called a friend, was among the missing, citing "personal family matters."

Other Patriots welcomed the visit, including owner Robert Kraft, a friend of Trump's who contributed $1 million to the president's inauguration committee.

Meanwhile, Trump opted to maintain his love/hate relationship with his hometown newspaper — while he loves to describe The New York Times as "failing," he also gives them a steady stream of interviews and scoops.

