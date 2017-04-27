Three players from North Texas picked in top 6 of NFL Draft

Three players hailing from North Texas high schools were selected in the first six picks of the NFL Draft Thursday night.
Myles Garrett, a 2014 graduate of Arlington Martin High School who went on to play at Texas A&M, was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns -- something the entire football world had predicted in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Read: Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett is cream of NFL Draft crop
Solomon Thomas, who graduated from Coppell High School in 2014 and attended Stanford, was picked third overall by the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded down one spot and grabbed the defensive end.
Read: Solomon Thomas is a real-deal pass rusher
Jamal Adams, a 2014 Hebron High School grad who played college ball at LSU, went No. 6 overall to the New York Jets.
Read: Jamal Adams a top 5 talent
Some mock drafts had projected the North Texas trio as the top three picks in the 2017 draft. The Chicago Bears made a surprise trade to move up to No. 2 and grab North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis was a surprise pick at No. 5 by the Tennessee Titans.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs