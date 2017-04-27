Three players from North Texas picked in top 6 of NFL Draft

Solomon Thomas (Stanford) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he is selected as the number 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

Three players hailing from North Texas high schools were selected in the first six picks of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Myles Garrett, a 2014 graduate of Arlington Martin High School who went on to play at Texas A&M, was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns -- something the entire football world had predicted in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Solomon Thomas, who graduated from Coppell High School in 2014 and attended Stanford, was picked third overall by the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded down one spot and grabbed the defensive end.

Jamal Adams, a 2014 Hebron High School grad who played college ball at LSU, went No. 6 overall to the New York Jets.

Some mock drafts had projected the North Texas trio as the top three picks in the 2017 draft. The Chicago Bears made a surprise trade to move up to No. 2 and grab North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis was a surprise pick at No. 5 by the Tennessee Titans.

