Texans release Jaelen Strong

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have released wide receiver Jaelen Strong.
Strong returned to the team last week after serving a one-game suspension for a 2016 arrest in Arizona. He was charged with marijuana possession, which he admitted to on camera at the time of the arrest, and later apologized for his suspension and immaturity.
Strong was selected by Houston Texans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
