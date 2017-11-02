Texans QB Deshaun Watson out for year with torn ACL, per report

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network and the Houston Chronicle.

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Clemson, Watson took over for Tom Savage midway through the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't looked back. He is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (19) with the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, while Houston leads the NFL in scoring with 30.7 points per game.

Savage is the only other quarterback on the active roster and is expected to resume his role as starter.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

