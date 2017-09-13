Texans' Cushing suspended 10 games without pay

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing (56) against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Texans 31-13. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, the team announced Wednesday.

The NFL has released the following statement:



“Brian Cushing of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the team’s next 10 games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.



"His suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Tuesday, November 28 following the team’s November 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens.”

This is the second time the inside linebacker has been suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances. In 2010, he was suspended for four games and appealed, but that appeal was rejected.

