Texans coach Bill O'Brien: This season dedicated to the people of Houston

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks to the media following training camp at The Greenbrier. Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

FRISCO, TEXAS - The Houston Texans want to do everything they can for the people of Houston.

That was the message from Head Coach Bill O’Brien Monday.

“Football is important, but the most important thing right now is doing everything we can for our city,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to dedicate this season to the city of Houston, the people of Houston.”

O’Brien spoke at The Star in Frisco, where the Texans were practicing after taking refuge in North Texas over the weekend. The team flew to Dallas from New Orleans as what was Hurricane Harvey dumped staggering rainfall on the Houston area.

As the city finds itself largely underwater from the storm’s torrential rains, the Texans are sending positive messages back home.

“I speak for the entire Houston Texans organization when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Houston and the surrounding areas that have been devastated by this storm,” O’Brien said. “It’s been truly inspirational to watch what’s been going on in Houston. We’re proud of the fight and we’re proud of those people.”

“We just want everybody to stay safe, come out of this on the other end, and we will come back stronger,” star defensive lineman J.J. Watt said. “We will rebuild this city stronger than it was.

“We’re a very tough city and we’re a very tough people. So we’re gonna come out of this better on the other end. Just stay safe for now, and once it’s over we’ll rebuild.”

On Sunday, Watt announced that he had set up a fundraiser for victims in Houston with a $100,000 donation. The Texans and the NFL followed suit Monday, each pledging $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund.

Mr. McNair and the #Texans are pledging $1 million dollars to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund.

.@CJonesAnderson announced that the NFL Foundation is matching the Texans $1 million donation to the United Way.



August 28, 2017

While the city recovers, O’Brien had one promise for the hometown fans.

“There are no guarantees in football...but I will guarantee this team will go out every Sunday, Monday, Thursday -- whenever they ask us to play -- and we’ll play our asses off for the city of Houston,” he said.

