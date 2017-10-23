WFAA
Taking a knee: The collision between sports and politics

Taking a knee: The collision between sports and politics

October 23, 2017

A single gesture has evoked fury, drawn praise and created the deepest divisions exposed on the sidelines.

It's been more than a year since Colin Kaepernick first decided to kneel on the sidelines of a 49ers game. Since then, the idea of "taking a knee" has invoked so much anger.

We've seen the conversation unfold in a variety of directions online through Facebook posts and tweets. But in this WFAA special, we hope you'll take a walk with us as we go beyond the digital bumper sticker comments. 

Monday night at 7 p.m., join us on Facebook live to continue the conversation about this controversial issue and hear from panelists on both side of the argument. 

