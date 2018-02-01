Play WFAA's Super Bowl Challenge at your watching party

Super Bowl challenge!

Unless you're from Boston or Philadelphia, this year's Super Bowl matchup is kind of the worst. But this Super Bowl challenge, where prop bets meet bingo, might just make the game a little more enjoyable.

If you're watching on Sunday for what happens on the field, there are plenty of questions for you: What will the first score of the game be? Who will have the longest receiving play? Will either team lead by 12 or more?

If you're more interested in what's going on off the field, we've got you covered, too. You can test your predictive skills on Pink's national anthem performance, the commercials and Justin Timberlake's halftime show.

The rules are simple: Questions are divided into four categories, with a corresponding point total for each category. Circle the answer you think will be correct for each question, and total your points earned at the end of the game. Highest score wins!

The tiebreaker is whoever guesses closest to the total points scored in Super Bowl LII.

Download a copy of the Super Bowl challenge by clicking on the image below or going here!

