Super Bowl 2017: Best places to watch in DFW

The Super Bowl is back in Texas, albeit four hours south of DFW at NRG Stadium in Houston. While there are many in DFW who are venturing south on I-45 to take in the big game or at least the Super Bowl party scene, there are plenty of options to get out and watch the biggest annual sporting event right here.

Here’s a sampling of the top spots in DFW to catch the game.

Trophy Ranch in Fort Worth’s West 7th district is hosting a watch party for the big game with free burgers and hot dogs, free basketball and football arcade games, $15 beer buckets, and $10 mimosa carafes. There will also be live music on the patio. 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 817-882-6966; thetrophyranch.com.

Whiskey & Rye sports bar in the downtown Omni Fort Worth Hotel will have the game on all across the room, including the big projection screen. Cocktails include Patriot Punch and the Redzone. Culinary options include New England lobster and Atlanta Dirty Bird themed potato skins. 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth. 817-350-4068; www.whiskeyandryefw.com.

Landmark Bar & Kitchen is hosting a watch party with beer-bucket specials and the game on 30 HDTVs and four jumbo screens. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth. 817-984-1166; www.landmarkfw.com.

Bone Daddy’s House of Smoke will have $1 small domestic drafts and half-price appetizers all day long. Locations in Arlington, Denton, Dallas, Plano and Grapevine. bonedaddys.com.

Happiest Hour in Dallas’ Harwood District will have brunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The $20 Super Brunch Buffet includes Sugar Rush Hot Cakes, MVP Chicken N Waffles and new items including Frosted Flake French toast and crustless chorizo quiche. From 3 p.m. to kickoff, drink specials include $5 16-ounce beers, $3 mimosas and $5 call drinks. 2616 Olive St., Dallas. 972-528-0067; www.happiesthourdallas.com.

The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum is throwing a watch party hosted by Donovan Lewis from Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket. The game will be shown on a 30-foot screen and there will be barbecue, drink specials and prize giveaways each quarter. Doors open at 4 p.m. 2713 Canton St., Dallas. 214-932-6501; www.thebombfactory.com.

