Simone Biles next to Shaq is the best

She's so tiny!
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her short stature next to Shaquille O'Neal during a Super Bowl event in Houston.
Biles posted the picture of her 4'9" self next to Shaq's 7'1" -- and it's the most adorable thing we've seen so far.
