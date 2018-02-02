Protecting SB memorabilia after Brady jersey heist

MINNEAPOLIS - The NFL is ramping up efforts to protect game worn memorabilia from this year’s Minneapolis Super Bowl in the wake of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady having his Super Bowl jersey stolen last year in Houston.

“It has been an extensive review and extensive changes that we made,” said Cathy Lanier the NFL Chief Security Officer.

Last year, a former employee of a Mexican tabloid newspaper was accused of stealing Brady’s jersey out of the team’s locker room following the Patriots improbably come behind win against Atlanta.

The suspect, who despite not actually filing any reports during the Super Bowl, managed to get press credentials.

Camera footage confirmed he’d snuck into the locker room when he should not have been there.

Another missing Tom Brady Super Bowl jersey from his win in Arizona against the Seahawks was also recovered when Mexican authorities working with the FBI and Houston Police raided the man’s home.

Denver defensive star Von Miller’s helmet was recovered too.

Houston police called the theft the “only blemish” on the city’s Super Bowl and valued the stolen jersey at $500,000.

With game worn memorabilia being worth so much, the NFL and their security partners in Minneapolis have upped security around the team’s locker rooms.

“So, we have worked extensively since last year’s Super Bowl,” said Lanier. “There has been credentialing changes, background checks implemented across the board and everybody gets a particular level of check.”

To further tighten security, Lanier says they have implemented and RFID system for going into locker rooms and improved video security.



