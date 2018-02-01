Minnesota Super Bowl: 1992 vs. 2018

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lot has changed in Minnesota, and across the country, since we last hosted the Super Bowl in 1992.

KARE 11 Sunrise's Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado decided to play time travelers, and went back to 1992 for a then-and-now comparison with the current Bold North hosting effort. The '92 edition was held in the Metrodome, this Sunday it's U.S. Bank Stadium. Musically, Boys to Men was top of the heap in 1992, today it's Justin Timberlake.

Watch the story, especially for that 'one-of-a-kind' 1992 halftime show. Yikes.

