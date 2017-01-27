Georgia gas station boycotting Sam Adams beer until after Super Bowl

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons have met only 13 times in the history of the two franchises -- and never in the playoffs -- but the upcoming Super Bowl matchup is already a brewing rivalry.

An Atlanta-area store is banning sales of Samuel Adams beer until after Super Bowl LI is played on Feb. 5.

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017

Instead, the Exxon at 5201 Browns Bridge Road will be promoting a popular Atlanta brewery - SweetWater - in its place, according to WXIA in Atlanta.

The beer boycott was in response to a Boston Globe column written by veteran writer Dan Shaughnessy, headlined “It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against...Atlanta.” In it, he writes the Boston area “feels nothing” about an anticlimactic matchup with the Falcons, who are making their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Viral Chhadua, the store owner responsible for the halt on Sam Adams sales, told ESPN he was “irritated” by Shaughnessy’s dig at the Atlanta sports fan base.

"So Chhadua said he had to do something to show 'America and Dan that Atlanta has a passionate fan base,'" ESPN writer Dan Rovell wrote.

Now, there are a couple of reasons to harbor reservations about the boycott. After all, Sam Adams brews a lot of its beer at facilities in Cincinnati -- where the owner, Jim Koch is from -- and Pennsylvania.

And the Patriots play in Foxborough, about 25 miles south of Boston.

So the rivalry may not yet be as juicy as a Georgia peach, but we’ll allow it.

Those semantic details didn’t stop Samuel Adams from playing along, though. The brewing company suggested the loss of Sam Adams sales would only be exacerbated by a Patriots win.

It followed with a tweet saying they’ll continue to drink Coca-Cola, which is headquartered in Atlanta.

