Dan Patrick calls on Texas Rangers to locate Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Dan Patrick, left, and Tom Brady. Photos: Getty Images, USA TODAY Sports Images

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers and Houston Police Department to team up in finding New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady's football jersey which was stolen Sunday night after the Super Bowl, according to an emailed news release.

"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football," Patrick wrote. "Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas."

Brady told reporters his jersey was stolen from the Patriots' locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28.

"I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state, and I don't want anything to mar that victory," Patrick said. "Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

The Texas Rangers baseball team had a little fun with the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Hear we’re tasked with finding a jersey,” the club wrote, accompanied by a photo of “Texas Rangers” in the national trends on the social network. “Name Beltre lead detective. Thief turns self in.”

**hear we’re tasked with finding a jersey**

**name Beltre lead detective**

**thief turns self in** pic.twitter.com/l2WrUmE84t — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017

The Houston Police Department directed all inquiries to NFL security.

Go here to read this story as it appears on the Texas Tribune.

Read more about Dan Patrick here:

• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formally announced he's running for re-election, looking to finally quell speculation he's interested in higher office.

• While Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called a so-called bathroom bill a legislative priority, the issue has largely cooled off on the national stage and opposition to similar legislation in Texas had begun to gain momentum.

• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday he was uncertain whether support exists in the Legislature for so-called "constitutional carry," which would give all Texans the right to openly carry a firearm — with or without a permit.

(© 2017 WFAA)