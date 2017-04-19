'Sean, you need some help?': Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

Rob Gronkowski interrupts a White House press briefing. (Photo: ABC)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski does not shy away from attention. Wednesday morning was no different, as he interrupted Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the daily White House press briefing.

Spicer was in the middle of answering a question on the potential changes to -- or riddance of -- NAFTA when the star tight end crashed the briefing.

“I think we’ll see what pans out in the negotiation,” he started answering before Gronkowski poked his head in the door.

“Sean, you need some help?” Gronkowski asked.

“I think I got this, but thank you,” Spicer responded with a smile.

Spicer, a Rhode Island native and noted fan of the Patriots, couldn’t help but be a little starstruck by the Pro Bowler’s surprise appearance.

“Alright, that was cool,” he said to the amusement of the room full of reporters.

Gronkowski and his Patriots teammates were at the White House for their team visit following a victory in Super Bowl LI in February.

