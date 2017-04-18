NFL won't punish Talib for Dallas shooting incident

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during the national anthem before the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

The NFL will not suspend or fine Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for a 2016 incident that left him with a gunshot wound in his leg, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Talib was shot in the leg on June 5. He was believed to have been at a northwest Dallas strip club where a shooting occurred that night. He told Dallas police, however, that he had been shot while at a park, and police were unable to prove he was at the club at the time of the shooting.

Source: NFL has closed investigation of Aqib Talib and won’t suspend or fine him for 2016 shooting incident. Good news for Talib, #Broncos. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2017

WFAA obtained exclusive video in January of Talib arriving at the hospital in a white Rolls-Royce the night of the shooting.

Frank Perez, Talib’s attorney, eventually wrote a letter to police saying the 31-year-old defensive back admitted he accidentally shot himself in the leg and had lied to officers.

"Mr. Talib stated he was disoriented and was on morphine and that the police wouldn't let him see his family,” Perez wrote. “And the thought of losing his football career that he just said he was shot."

Dallas PD found no evidence that a crime had been committed and no charges were filed. Now, the NFL has closed the book on its review of whether Talib violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Talib will be asked to complete a firearm safety course and submit a list of his weapons, but will be given no further discipline, USA TODAY Sports’ Tom Pelissero reports.

Talib must complete firearm safety course, submit list of his weapons. Police say he admitted he accidentally shot himself. Wasn’t charged. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2017

Talib, who has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in his nine-year career, has seen his fair share of off-field troubles.

He was investigated for a fight at a downtown Dallas club in 2015, and for shooting at his sister’s boyfriend in 2011. He was cleared in both cases.

Talib was a standout athlete at Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas before playing college football at Kansas. He selected by the Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL Draft.

© 2017 WFAA-TV