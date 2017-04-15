Marshawn Lynch to world on Raiders deal: I'll let you know my business

Nov 22, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of a 29-13 Seattle victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In his very Marshawn Lynch way, the Seahawks running back took to Twitter to suggest reports that he has reached a deal with the Oakland Raiders were exaggerated.

"If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don't kno me that's a fun fact for ya... when S*** get REAL I'll let you kno!!!! Lynch posted not long after the first report came out.

Michael Silver of NFL.com first reported Friday that Lynch and the Raiders had reached a deal to come out of his one-year retirement and pay for his hometown team, pending a trade with the Seahawks.

From there came conflicting reports from other NFL insiders, some corroborating the report and some disputing it. Dave Mahler of Sports Radio 950 KJR said on his show he received a text from Lynch's agent, Doug Henrickson, saying "There is no deal."

Just got a text from Marshawn Lynch's agent: "There is no deal." FYI — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) April 14, 2017

Then came Lynch's tweet.

Lynch has shown an ability to get his message out in unique ways. When he announced his retirement during Super Bowl 50, it wasn't with a lot of fanfare. He simply posted a tweet of his football cleats over a power line.

The reports from league insiders will continue to come out until we finally know one way or the other what Lynch will do. But as anyone who has paid attention to Lynch in the past has learned, the only way we'll ever really know if he's going to be a Raider will come when he actually signs the contract or when he's on the field wearing silver and black.

