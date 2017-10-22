Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl LII halftime show

Pop icon Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII in February.
The singer made the announcement on Twitter with a video of himself and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon playing on the words “I do half time.”
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
The NFL and Pepsi, the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, each tweeted their own version of the announcement moments later.
Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017
February 4, 2018.@jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/XreajJiHJu
It will be the second time Timberlake has headlined the event. He took the Super Bowl stage with Janet Jackson in 2004, the year of the infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”
Timberlake, 36, hasn’t come out with a new album since The 20/20 Experience in 2013. He released the smash hit Can’t Stop The Feeling last summer.
Super Bowl LII (52) will be played Feb. 4, 2018 in at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
