Justin Timberlake to perform Super Bowl LII halftime show

Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Pop icon Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII in February.

The singer made the announcement on Twitter with a video of himself and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon playing on the words “I do half time.”

The NFL and Pepsi, the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, each tweeted their own version of the announcement moments later.

It will be the second time Timberlake has headlined the event. He took the Super Bowl stage with Janet Jackson in 2004, the year of the infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

Timberlake, 36, hasn’t come out with a new album since The 20/20 Experience in 2013. He released the smash hit Can’t Stop The Feeling last summer.

Super Bowl LII (52) will be played Feb. 4, 2018 in at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

