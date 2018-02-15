J.J. Watt to receive honorary degree from Baylor College of Medicine

Sportsperson of the Year J.J. Watt attends SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) (Photo: Slaven Vlasic, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Weeks after he was named NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. J.J. Watt is getting another big honor.

The Houston Texans star will be given an honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine.

The Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree is to recognize Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He spearheaded a campaign to raise more than $37 million to help families rebuild.

Watt tweeted, “Incredibly honored, thank you. Our work is far from over.”

Our work is far from over. https://t.co/s15b9BXLYq — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 15, 2018

Houston’s EMS director David Persse will also receive the degree at the commencement ceremony in May for his efforts in meeting the community’s medical needs after Harvey.

