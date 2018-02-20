Here's how fans can register for NFL Draft tickets at AT&T Stadium

A general view of the AT&T Stadium prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

The NFL Draft is coming to town in late April, and the league announced a free ticket lottery for fans interested in attending the draft in person at AT&T Stadium.

The lottery opens today and ends at 10:59 p.m. March 14. Fans can register by visiting NFL.com/FanMobilePass for an opportunity to win free tickets for themselves and a guest for seating inside AT&T Stadium.

Fans selected for seated tickets will receive an email notifying them in late March. The draft will also encompass outdoor plazas, including the NFL Draft Experience outside the stadium that will span the size of 26 football fields.

