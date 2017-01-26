Exclusive video shows NFL player Aqib Talib the night he was shot in Dallas

Aqib Talib can be seen being helped into Medical City Dallas the night of June 5, 2016. Dallas PD

News 8 has received exclusive video of Aqib Talib being brought to Medical City Dallas in his White Rolls-Royce the night he was shot in June.

The Denver Broncos cornerback had a gunshot wound to his leg. Dallas police released the video and pictures from the hospital from June 5.

While in his hospital bed, Talib initially told detectives he had been shot while at a park.

He said that night that he “heard a shot and felt burning in his right leg and then he fell to the ground."

He also said he had been "drinking since 7 p.m.” and that he didn’t remember anything else from that night.

Pictures of the Rolls-Royce that night show blood in the interior and what police say is marijuana found inside the car.

For months, Dallas police tried to verify Talib's story. There were questions because before he showed up at the hospital he was at a strip club, V Live in northwest Dallas.

911 calls were also provided to News 8, in which callers were heard screaming about the shooting.

There was a shooting at the club, where two people were shot. Police could never prove Talib was at the club at that time.

They pressed him on his story, and eventually his attorney, Frank Perez, sent DPD a letter saying Talib admitted he accidentally shot himself and lied to officers.

"Mr. Talib stated he was disoriented and was on morphine and that the police wouldn't let him see his family,” Perez wrote. “And the thought of losing his football career that he just said he was shot."

Talib is no stranger to trouble.

DPD investigated him and his brother after the two were involved in a fight at a club in downtown Dallas in 2015 where a shot was fired in the air.

He was cleared in that case.

And he was investigated in 2011 for shooting at his sister's boyfriend. He was also cleared in that case.

The NFL says they are looking into the June incident to see if Talib violated its personal conduct policy and determine whether or not he could still face discipline.

Dallas Police found no evidence of a crime.

