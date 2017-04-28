Devonte Fields' story is far from written

Devonte Fields was a big deal. In his first year at TCU, he was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. After several off the field incidents, he had to leave the Horned Frogs. But Fields insists he's misunderstood - and the Arlington Martin grad, who will be picked in day 2 or 3 of the NFL draft, is fixated on ensuring he's remembered for more than his exit from TCU.

Mike Marshall , WFAA 11:08 AM. CDT April 28, 2017

