Cleveland has long been a 'Browns town' and Cincinnati loves its Bengals, but Ohio is also the Buckeye State.

If one ever needed a reminder of that, it came on Wednesday, when the official NFL Shop revealed that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was been responsible for Ohio's best-selling NFL jersey this past offseason (April 1-July 31).

The top selling jerseys from the @NFL offseason! Are you repping your state’s top seller?



The No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott spent his college career playing at Ohio State from 2013-15. In his rookie season in Dallas, Elliott earned All-Pro honors and finished third in MVP voting after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

According to NFL Shop, Elliott finished the offseason fourth overall in jersey sales, trailing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Ohio represented the only state in which Elliott laid claim to the highest-selling jersey.

No player from the Browns or Bengals cracked NFL Shop's top 25. In Dick Sporting Goods' own running tally, Browns cornerback Joe Haden and rookie defensive end Myles Garrett have ranked 19th and 20th, respectively, in league jersey sales since the start of the offseason.

