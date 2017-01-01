With stars on the bench, Cowboys drop finale in Philly

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a touchdown catch past Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Andrew Gachkar (52) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to record their first 14-win season in franchise history. But they did rest many of their best players on the bench for the majority of Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw just eight passes, and backup Tony Romo tossed half that.

Prescott played the first two series of the game, completed four of his eight attempts, and led a field goal drive that ended early in the second quarter. Then he ceded control to Romo.

Romo played only one series, but completed three of his four passes, including a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams from three yards out as the Cowboys took a 10-3 lead in the middle of the second stanza.

Mark Sanchez then replaced Romo and threw two interceptions on his first three drives, sandwiched around a punt. Eventually Sanchez led a field goal drive in the third quarter, giving Dallas a 13-10 lead.

The Eagles took a third quarter lead on a Carson Wentz-to-Zach Ertz touchdown pass covering 20 yards, capping a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to give Philadelphia a 17-13 advantage.

The Eagles later stretched the lead to seven, when Caleb Sturgis’ 33-yard field goal made it 20-13 Philly, finishing a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

The Eagles tacked on a late touchdown, after a blocked punt. Terrell Watson ran it in from a yard out with 1:23 remaining, to provide the final margin.

Prescott, wide receiver Dez Bryant, tight end Jason Witten and several other key Cowboys played only a few series. Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not play, after seeing limited carries in Week 16 against Detroit.

The Cowboys finish the season at 13-3, and now enter the playoffs as the Number 1 seed in the NFC. They will rest during a bye week, before they play the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

