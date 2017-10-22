With Dan Bailey hurt, safety Jeff Heath is kicking for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

The Dallas Cowboys’ kicking situation is pretty solid. After all, they have the most accurate kicker in the history of the game in Dan Bailey

But they don’t have a backup kicker, so what happens when Bailey gets hurt? We saw it happen Sunday in Santa Clara, as Bailey went down with what was believed to be a groin injury.

The answer? Safety Jeff Heath.

Heath kicked in high school, according to ESPN, including a 49-yard game-winner for Lake Orion (Michigan) High School. He stepped in for an injured Bailey during an October practice last year, telling ESPN he hit three of six field goals from 35 yards out.

The Cowboys made the choice to go for a two-point conversion after going up 20-3 in the second quarter Sunday. It was revealed that that decision was made because of Bailey’s injury.

In the NFL, extra points are now kicked from 35 yards, which Heath claims to be his maximum range. Heath's first kickoff of the afternoon made it to the goal line.

Welcome TO THE BRAND Jeff Heath #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/KwkodVEUuL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 22, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV