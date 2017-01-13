Watch: Rowdy crashes Greg's Daybreak weather forecast

Cowboys mascot Rowdy crashed Greg's forecast Friday morning on News 8 Daybreak. (Photo: WFAA)

WFAA isn't hiring guest meteorologists, but that didn't stop Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy from crashing the forecast Friday morning.

In the middle of Greg Fields' forecast in the 6 a.m. hour, Rowdy jumped into the frame and showed his team spirit. Which, of course, involved firing off some sort of confetti cannon live on air.

Classic.

The best part? News 8's Ron Corning helped sweep up the mess to help out the studio managers behind the camera.

"Ron with a broom, though, that's something I didn't think I would ever see," Greg said as Ron started cleanup duty.

• Watch the video above to see the hilarious moments unfold!

