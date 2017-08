A general view The Star at the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Watch live as the Dallas Cowboys host a Ring of Honor ceremony at the team's world headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The Cowboys are holding training camp practices at The Star beginning Monday, a first in team history. The team had been in Oxnard, Calif. since July 24.

