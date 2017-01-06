WFAA
Viral video: Where does Dak get his strength?

WFAA 1:49 PM. CST January 06, 2017

A video detailing Dak Prescott's drive for leading the Dallas Cowboys has gone viral after being shared on Facebook by the team. It's been shared over 72,000 times since being posted Friday morning.

The rookie quarterback speaks about what drives him to lead the Cowboys, and the one person who he wants to make proud over everything. 

Go here if you can't see the video above.

