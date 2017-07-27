Tyrone Crawford: I was 'childish' during camp scuffle

Tyrone Crawford and Joe Looney at the center of a dust-up during practice.

Things got a little chippy during one-on-one drills at Thursday’s practice in Oxnard. Tyrone Crawford was lined up against Zack Martin, and something set him off. After a rep, he slapped Joe Looney and all the lineman quickly descended on the scuffle.

In a media scrum afterward, Crawford took the blame and said it was “childish” of him to fight his own teammates.

“We can bring that energy somewhere else,” he said. “Here we gotta get the reps in. I just came out with maybe too much energy today and started some things I shouldn’t have started.

I can’t do that. I’m one of the veteran players, and that was childish of me.”

Crawford attributed the dust-up to game-like jitters.

“I was nervous like a game,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen with me today. Obviously I didn’t take the right approach.”

He said there were "six or seven" dust-ups during a chippy morning practice Thursday.

