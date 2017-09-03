Troy Aikman is married

The retired Cowboys quarterback wed fashion retailer Catherine "Capa" Mooty in Montecito, California this weekend, according to his social media accounts.

He posted a picture of the beautiful couple Sunday with the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs Aikman."

The two announced their engagement on June 2.

Aikman was previously married to Rhonda Worthey for 11 years.

