WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Timeline: Jerry Jones' path to the Hall of Fame

Jerry Jones will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Dale Hansen says as a contributor to the NFL, he certainly deserves it - just don't argue he's going in on his merits as a football man.

WFAA Sports , WFAA 2:51 PM. CDT August 02, 2017

Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

Joining him in the Class of 2017 are kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Take a look back at Jerry Jones' career, from his purchase of the Cowboys in 1989, through a dynastic run in the 90s, to becoming the world's most valuable franchise:

Timeline: Jerry Jones' path to the Hall of Fame

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories