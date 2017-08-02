Timeline: Jerry Jones' path to the Hall of Fame

Jerry Jones at Super Bowl LI. Photo: Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

Joining him in the Class of 2017 are kicker Morten Andersen, running back Terrell Davis, safety Kenny Easley, defensive end Jason Taylor, running back LaDainian Tomlinson and quarterback Kurt Warner.

Take a look back at Jerry Jones' career, from his purchase of the Cowboys in 1989, through a dynastic run in the 90s, to becoming the world's most valuable franchise:

