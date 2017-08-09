Timeline: Ezekiel Elliott off the field

NFL player Ezekiel Elliott at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) (Photo: John Sciulli, 2017 Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has a checkered off-the-field past in his 15 months as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

A domestic violence allegation from July 2016 still has Elliott in hot water with the NFL, with some media reports suggesting a suspension will be handed down soon.

Other extra-curricular activities off the field have drawn the ire of the Cowboys' brass. Elliott has, however, given back to the community in a big way since becoming a Cowboy.

