Ezekiel Elliott has a checkered off-the-field past in his 15 months as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
A domestic violence allegation from July 2016 still has Elliott in hot water with the NFL, with some media reports suggesting a suspension will be handed down soon.
Other extra-curricular activities off the field have drawn the ire of the Cowboys' brass. Elliott has, however, given back to the community in a big way since becoming a Cowboy.
Timeline: Ezekiel Elliott off the field
