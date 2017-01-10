The psychology behind loss -- when it comes to sports

Virginia Castenuela

Virginia Castenuela’s home is easy to find in Midlothian. It’s the one with the row of Dallas Cowboys flags right outside the front door. And inside she can be found in her “Super Fan” costume, complete with her blue and silver mask and her superhero cape.

“Virginia Castenuela….AKA Superfan,” she said, while seated in her living room surrounded by Dallas Cowboys collectibles, pins, bobble-heads, and a hand-painted sign on the wall that reads, “With a star on my chest, I’m 10 feet tall and bulletproof.”

Yes, she even has a Dallas Cowboys star tattooed on her chest.

“I love the Cowboys,” she said, also admitting that her all-time favorite is Jay Novacek.

She says she’s already left instructions with her family that in the event of her untimely death, she must be buried in a Novacek jersey.

“And the funeral will be a pep rally,” she said. "To me I get excited just watching the 'Boys play. I guess everybody's got addicted to something. This is my addiction right here,” she said, surrounded by the collectible objects of her obsession.

But can that addiction for her, and for the rest of us fans, go south if the next three games (a very unlikely scenario, of course) don't go our way?

Psychologically speaking, how far is the drop for hopes set so high?

"We hope it happens, I'm hoping it happens,” said Dallas-area sports psychiatrist Gary L. Malone, M.D. He says he’s treated fans who had to be admitted to hospitals after sporting events didn’t go their way.

"It's called regression in the service of ego. That's the term,” he said of the healthy approach to take. “You temporarily join in as part of that tribe. You're on the sideline, you're in the game. When the game's over, well game's over. We lose. That doesn't feel good, then you move on."

Virginia, who says she wears something "Cowboys” every day, admits she has a balanced approach and healthy, realistic expectations.

She's with the Cowboys through thick and all the years of thin.

"If we happen to lose this week, which we're not, don't start getting off the bus. If we lose, we lose. I'm still a Cowboys fan."

However she’s already making plans to shave her head if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl and have “Super Bowl Champs” stenciled on her scalp.

For the record, Dr. Malone admits he has several pieces of Cowboys paraphernalia at his house too, including a football signed by Roger Staubach.

"I still get upset about the Ice Bowl,” he said.

Being a Cowboys fan is sometimes tough, even for a psychiatrist.

“Like my wife reminds me... when I yell at Jason Garrett, he can't hear me. I think he can, but he chooses not to listen,” he laughed.

So enjoy the ride, win or lose.

"If this makes me crazy, then I'm crazy,” Virginia joked.

Because sometimes that's what it takes to believe.

