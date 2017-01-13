The owners of Dallas' biggest Packers bar are actually from Texas

Vernon's Gastropub

Angel Sertner didn't mean to fall in love with the Green Bay Packers, especially living in Texas.

"I was raised here, I love Texas," Sertner said.

But Sertner knows all too well life is full of surprises. As the owner of Vernon's Gastro Pub in Addison, she's been in charge of DFW's official Packers gathering spot for the last 30 years. The business was originally started by her late husband Vernon and it's where the two met.

"This place has given me a family," Sertner said.

She came in for lunch and a waitress spilled an iced tea on her lap. Vernon went over to apologize and ended up with a date. Thirty years later, Sertner and that waitress are still here carrying on Vernon's legacy. Sertner runs the restaurant with her son Chris. He was born in Texas but, like the rest of his family, is a die-hard Packers fan.

"They say business isn't supposed to be personal, but it is. It's important we carry this on for my dad," Chris said.

The story behind the Packers theme started three decades ago when a part-time bartender from Wisconsin suggested Vernon's start catering to the Green Bay fans. Sertner says the business started to grow and 30 years later, it's still paying off.

"It's just like a family, and that's what Vernon's is about too," Sertner said.

This weekend it will pay off big as the Packers get ready to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay fans from across the country have been flying in for the game, many coming straight to Vernon's as soon as their plane lands.

"We'll have tents and a fish fry, and it's just going to be huge for the next two days," Sertner said.

While it may have started off as a business decision, Sertner says her love for the Packers is now real and she still has a big item on her bucket list to check off.

"I've never been to Lambo!" Sertner said, "My son and I keep saying we're going to find the time to go."

And believe it or not, Cowboys fans still come here six days a week. They say they're drawn by the family behind this family joint.

(© 2017 WFAA)