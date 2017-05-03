Texas Legislature fetes former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo

Tony Romo smiles during a speech honoring him on the Texas Senate floor (Photo: WFAA)

AUSTIN, TEXAS (AP) - The Texas Legislature is honoring retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, praising his character and humble roots almost as much as his football accomplishments.

Romo appeared Wednesday before the Texas House, which halted work so lawmakers could take photos with him. Romo was also appearing before the state Senate.

State Rep. Richard Raymond, a Laredo Democrat, wore a Romo jersey and state Rep. Jeff Leach, a Plano Republican, donned a Cowboys helmet.

Sen. Don Huffines, who represents a portion of Dallas and the surrounding area in District 16, lauded the former Cowboy in a speech on the senate floor.

“He is a hero to people across our great state of Texas, not only for his incredible skill and leadership on the football field, but also for his charitable giving -- from education initiatives to recent donations to the families of our fallen officers, Tony has gone above and beyond to give back to his Dallas community,” Huffines said in part.

Texas Senators lined up for pics and handshakes w/ former @dallascowboys QB @tonyromo after honoring him on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/VHHM5ataRr — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 3, 2017

Romo recently retired to become a CBS game analyst, and Raymond says he thinks Romo will be better TV commentator than any ex-player - even fellow ex-Cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman.

Romo was born in California, grew up in Wisconsin and played college football in Illinois. He played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016.

.@tonyromo gavels the Texas Senate back into session after senators honored him and posed for pics with the former @dallascowboys QB. pic.twitter.com/m8qr52k7Bu — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 3, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press