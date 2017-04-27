'Taco' isn't his real name, but worry not -- he does like Tacos

No, his real name is not Taco.
In the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday night, the Cowboys selected a defensive end out of Michigan with a popular nickname: Taco Charlton.
But, alas, it's not his birth name. That would be Vidauntae.
So how did he get the nickname? According to The Detroit News, Vidauntae's mom and grandmother came up with the name, for a "still-vague" reason.
The paper said Taco wasn't quick to adapt to the name as a kid, but has since come around.
"Now, I love tacos all the time," Charlton told The Detroit News. "Whether it's Taco Bell or I go make my own tacos or whatever."
"I was gifted to have a great name. I go along with it and I love it."
Go here to read up on Taco Charlton the football player.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs