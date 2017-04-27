'Taco' isn't his real name, but worry not -- he does like Tacos

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Blake Countess (18) and defensive end Taco Charlton (33) celebrate with fans after the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

No, his real name is not Taco.

In the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday night, the Cowboys selected a defensive end out of Michigan with a popular nickname: Taco Charlton.

But, alas, it's not his birth name. That would be Vidauntae.

So how did he get the nickname? According to The Detroit News, Vidauntae's mom and grandmother came up with the name, for a "still-vague" reason.

The paper said Taco wasn't quick to adapt to the name as a kid, but has since come around.

"Now, I love tacos all the time," Charlton told The Detroit News. "Whether it's Taco Bell or I go make my own tacos or whatever."

"I was gifted to have a great name. I go along with it and I love it."

