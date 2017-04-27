WFAA
Close

'Taco' isn't his real name, but worry not -- he does like Tacos

Everyone knows the Cowboys need a pass rusher. Can they find one in this draft? Dale Hansen and former Cowboys scout Glenn 'Stretch' Smith look at some of the early-round linemen Dallas may target.

Landon Haaf, WFAA 11:26 PM. CDT April 27, 2017

No, his real name is not Taco.

In the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday night, the Cowboys selected a defensive end out of Michigan with a popular nickname: Taco Charlton.

But, alas, it's not his birth name. That would be Vidauntae.

So how did he get the nickname? According to The Detroit News, Vidauntae's mom and grandmother came up with the name, for a "still-vague" reason. 

The paper said Taco wasn't quick to adapt to the name as a kid, but has since come around.

"Now, I love tacos all the time," Charlton told The Detroit News. "Whether it's Taco Bell or I go make my own tacos or whatever."

"I was gifted to have a great name. I go along with it and I love it."

Go here to read up on Taco Charlton the football player.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

Cowboys select Michigan DE Taco Charlton with 28th pick

WFAA

Three players from North Texas picked in top 6 of NFL Draft

WFAA

Watch the moment Myles Garrett heard his name called as the NFL Draft's top pick

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories