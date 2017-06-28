Taco Charlton, Taco Bueno team up with endorsement deal

Taco Charlton speak to media members at The Star in Frisco for the first time Friday, April 28. (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas Cowboys rookie Taco Charlton has landed what could be the biggest no-brainer endorsement deal in the NFL.

The defensive end is now official business partners with Taco Bueno, a fast food chain that serves Mexican food at dozens of North Texas locations.

"I actually fell asleep towards the back end of the first round of the draft," Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper told ESPN. "But when I woke up in the morning, my phone lit up with the news that the Cowboys had drafted a Taco. We had to do something."

Taco Bueno tweeted a welcome message to Charlton Tuesday.

Welcome to the team Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) We are honored that you have joined the Bueno Family! 🌮🏈https://t.co/BQ9FsX2Ydr — Taco Bueno (@tacobueno) June 27, 2017

Taco was asked several times about his nickname -- one given without any apparent reason by his grandmother when he was born -- after he was picked No. 28 overall in April’s NFL Draft.

“I think if you’ve got a taco, you can’t go wrong,” Charlton said during his introductory press conference at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys pounced on the nickname on social media, photographing Charlton with a plate of tacos during his tour of team facilities.

