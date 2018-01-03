Close Grading the Cowboys: 'E for effort' in Week 17 win over Philly Former Cowboys scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the team's performance in a meaningless Week 17 win over the Eagles. WFAA.com Glenn "Stretch" Smith , WFAA 1:57 PM. CST January 03, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Former Cowboys coach and scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the team's meaningless Week 17 win over the Nate Sudfeld-led Philadelphia Eagles. © 2018 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Trump says Steve Bannon 'lost his mind' when he was fired Jan. 3, 2018, 12:43 p.m. 8 things to know about this year's flu season Jan. 3, 2018, 2:35 p.m. Amber Alert for 2 missing Round Rock girls continues… Dec 31, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs