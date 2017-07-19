Sources: Police likely to suspend investigation into bar fight involving Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

Dallas police are likely to suspend their investigation into a bar fight allegedly involving Ezekiel Elliott last weekend, sources inside the department told WFAA.

Elliott was reportedly present during a fight at Clutch Bar & Restaurant in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Sunday night.

WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez learned Wednesday, though, that officers have been unable to find the victim for an interview. He gave police an old address and the wrong phone number, police sources said.

Witnesses were also not cooperating with the investigation.

Sources says DPD will most likely suspend Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott's case. They can not find the victim and witnesses not cooperating. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Sources say victim in Ezekiel Elliott's case gave police an old address and wrong number. DPD has not been able to find him to do interview. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Police said earlier this week that, while Elliott was present at the time a patron was assaulted at the Uptown bar, there was nothing connecting him to the assault. A friend of the victim said Elliott was at the bar but wasn’t near his friend when he was found with a broken nose.

No one was arrested in the incident.

Elliott remains under NFL investigation for an alleged string of domestic assaults in July of last year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that there was a “growing sense” that Elliott would face a brief suspension stemming from that incident.

No charges were filed in that case and Elliott has cooperated with the league’s investigation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV