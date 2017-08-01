Sneak peek inside Cowboys-themed hotel at The Star

Omni Hotel in Frisco (Jake Dean / Dallas Business Journal)

As Frisco businesses have built up a demand for luxury lodgings, Dallas-based Omni Hotels & Resorts has answered the call with the 16-story, 300-room Omni Frisco Hotel.

After nearly two years of construction, the facility opened last week at 11 Cowboys Way, inside The Star development and adjacent to the Ford Center, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility.

Many of the lodging’s amenities pay homage to America’s Team, including small details like football-shaped light fixtures outside the hotel’s grand ballroom and stars stitched onto the throw blankets on guest room beds.

Other amenities like the Charlotte Jones Collection, a high-end retail space named after the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones Anderson, along with an original Cowboys locker displayed in the hotel’s restaurant, call more attention to the team’s legacy.

“This is a project we’re so happy to finally unveil to our customers as well as the people of Frisco,” Jim Caldwell, CEO of Omni Hotels & Resorts, said in a prepared statement. “So much thought and effort has gone into the design and execution of this hotel and we are thrilled to have such exceptional partners in the Dallas Cowboys.”

But while the Cowboys are expected to drive some traffic to the lodging – it’s the team’s official hotel and will lodge the Cowboys and visitors during the team’s public training camp Aug. 21 through Aug. 29 – the hotel’s general manager Jeff Smith said it was built by demand by the local business community.

That’s why Omni designed the hotel to be leisure- and business traveler-friendly. Guest rooms offer amenities like 55-inch televisions and some feature garden tubs, while public amenities include a fourth-floor pool and bar, and Neighborhood Services, a full-service restaurant eatery by Dallas restaurateur Nick Badovinus.

The hotel can also handle large corporate events in 24,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, and an additional outdoor area that can hold between 300 and 350 guests.

“The proliferation of all the businesses here locally is tremendous,” Smith said. “As a result, our weekday interest in terms of business travelers and companies wanting (to work with us) has been a huge success for us.”

“Certainly there’s an interest in staying here because of the Cowboy dynamic and being close to The Star,” he added. “But the reality is, we’re booking all travelers that it takes for a hotel to be successful.”

Other features inside the hotel include a lobby bar serving coffee, wine, cheese and charcuterie; 27 guest suites; and a fitness center.

