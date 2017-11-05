See the Cowboys' tribute to Romo in his return to AT&T Stadium as broadcaster

A video tribute to Tony Romo played before Sunday's game, Romo's first as a broadcaster at AT&T Stadium. Photo: Clarence Hill, Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - In Tony Romo’s return to AT&T Stadium as a broadcaster Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys played a tribute to their longtime quarterback on the massive video boards before kickoff.

Watch part of the video tribute, narrated by Jason Witten, below or here.

An emotional Romo commented on the tribute in the booth to kick off the broadcast on CBS.

“I wasn’t prepared for that, so that was pretty emotional,” he said. “It’s an honor just to be lucky enough to have been in that position. It’s emotional.”

Along with the video tribute, the Cowboys displayed “Welcome Home 9” banners behind the endzone as a message to the ex-Cowboy.

Not a bad way for the @dallascowboys to welcome Tony Romo back to Dallas. (via @fishsports) pic.twitter.com/aQbRMiTU6I — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

Romo played 13 season with the Cowboys before joining the No. 1 CBS broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz. After Romo suffered a back injury in the preseason last year, Dak Prescott took the reins and led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record.

Romo completed three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown in his only game action in 2016.

