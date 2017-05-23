Reports: Cowboys DL David Irving could face PED suspension

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) on the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving faces a possible four-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing drugs, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport and local media reports.

Rapoport reported on Twitter that a possible failed test stemmed from supplements Irving was taking and even marketing.

#Cowboys pass-rusher David Irving is facing a 4-game PED suspension, sources say. Stems from a supplement that he had a marketing deal with. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2017

Mike Fisher with 105.3 The Fan reported there could be an “accidental” nature to the failed test.

Re Irving: great debate re substance, its nature, its origin. (Over-counter but banned?) And player's naive intent. No debate: failed test — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) May 23, 2017

Irving logged 12 tackles, four sacks and four force fumbles in limited playing time in 2016, including standout performances in weeks 6, 15 and 16. He recorded a sack-and-a-half in week 15 against Tampa Bay and again the following week against Detroit.

This offseason, Irving signed a one-year, $615,000 contract. He’ll count just $470,294 against the cap, according to contracts database Spotrac.

Fisher reported that Irving was meeting with Cowboys officials Tuesday morning. An appeal of any suspension Irving receives would be likely.

WFAA has reached out to team officials and has not heard back.

