Report: Elliott answering more questions from NFL on assault allegation

Cowboys star rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the process of answering additional questions from the NFL on assault accusations made by his former girlfriend, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the league’s investigation isn’t expected to conclude before the end of the postseason, and any discipline from the NFL would come next season.

The league sent Elliott additional questions some time in the last month, according to Schefter’s report.

Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, accused him of a series of assaults between July 18 and July 22 of 2016. She filed a police report after an alleged incident in the early morning hours of July 22, Elliott’s 21st birthday, and later posted photos to her private Instagram account claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.

Elliott wasn’t arrested due to conflicting reports about the incident. Witnesses told police they didn’t see an assault occur. Elliott has not been charged.

Sources within the Cowboys organization told WFAA Sports’ Mike Leslie last summer that Elliott has text messages saved on his phone that suggest he was being framed. He has been compliant with the NFL’s investigation into the matter.

The NFL can suspend a player even if he faces no legal charges.

The Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon in an NFC Divisional round matchup. The winner will play the Atlanta Falcons for a chance at a Super Bowl berth.

