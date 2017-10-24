WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Report card: A scout's grades for Cowboys' week 7 win

Glenn "Stretch" Smith grades the Cowboys' week 7 win over San Francisco. WFAA.com

Glenn Smith, contributor , WFAA 6:20 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

Former Cowboys scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith breaks down the team's week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. 

Among the highlights: The return of Sean Lee, a breakout game for Ezekiel Elliott and a safety filling in at kicker.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories