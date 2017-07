Sights from Day 1 of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif. (Photo: WFAA)

Fans were out in full force for Day 1 of Cowboys training camp.

Thousands were on hand for the opening ceremony and the first full practice of the 2017 football season. Re-live the day through a photo gallery below:

Photos: Day 1 of Cowboys training camp

© 2017 WFAA-TV