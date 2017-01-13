WFAA
Packers star WR Jordy Nelson out Sunday vs. Cowboys

Landon Haaf, WFAA 10:22 AM. CST January 13, 2017

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been ruled out for Sunday’s NFC Divisional round playoff game in Arlington.

Nelson left last weekend’s Wild Card game against the Giants with multiple fractured ribs. His status for Sunday’s game had been in doubt this week, with Packers head coach Mike McCarthy making the official announcement Friday morning.

After missing the entire 2015 season with a knee injury, Nelson returned with an effective 2016 campaign. He caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns while starting all 16 games.

Nelson and Aaron Rodgers last month broke the Packers franchise record for touchdowns between a quarterback-receiver duo. Their 58th touchdown connection moved them past Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman on that list.

The 31-year-old wideout will be re-evaluated Monday, McCarthy told reporters Friday. He worked out Friday and is expected to travel with the team to Arlington.

